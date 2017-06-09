A stranger literally gave him the pants off his legs so he could walk at graduation

Leroy Solis Jr. said he had no dress pants and didn't want to burden his single father with buying them. The move almost cost him his chance to walk at graduation – until a stranger stepped in.
Solis was set to participate in MacArthur High School’s graduation in San Antonio on Tuesday when the principal came up to him and told him he wouldn’t be walking because he had worn jeans under his gown. The principal sent him home, according to a Facebook post by Rosemary De Los Santos, Solis’ sister.
Solis was walking back to his car when he came across another young man who looked to be about his same height and size. He did what many would likely be too embarrassed to do – he asked the stranger if he could borrow his pants.
“My brother proceeded to explain that he needed slacks to walk the stage and without any hesitation this kind young man said YES,” De Los Santos explained in the Facebook post. “The young man and his dad said ‘get in our truck and switch out pants.’ ”
They then told Solis, who had only three minutes left to get in line, to go cross the stage. Solis got to walk in his graduation.
De Los Santos told KSAT that they knew there was a dress code policy for graduation, but they have a single father and Solis didn’t want to burden him with buying him new slacks, and he thought the gown would cover his clothes anyway. He also had to buy a $10 tie outside the ceremony in order to walk, according to KSAT.
“Had he (the man) not done this for my brother, he would have missed his graduation,” De Los Santos told KSAT. “I’m very grateful, thankful (and) I want to find him to thank him for his kind gesture. I want to do something nice for him and his father.”
