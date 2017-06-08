This June 2017 photo released by the Lincoln County
This June 2017 photo released by the Lincoln County Ga.) Sheriff's Office, shows Reality Winner. Winner, is being held for federal authorities at the Lincoln County, Ga., jail. Winner charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter poses no flight risk if she's released from pre-trial confinement, her parents said Wednesday, June 7, 2017, though they fear prosecutors will seek to use the case to send a tough message from the Trump administration.
June 08, 2017 1:53 AM

Mother fears woman accused of leak will be made an example

By JOHNNY CLARK and RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Ga.

The parents of a U.S. government contractor charged with leaking classified documents to a news organization insist she's not a flight risk and should be released from jail before her trial.

Reality Winner faces a detention hearing Thursday in federal court in Augusta, Georgia, so that a judge can determine whether to grant bond for the 25-year-old woman.

Winner's mother, Billie Winner-Davis, told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday she fears prosecutors will try to make an example of her daughter to show that they're not "going to tolerate leakers."

Gary Davis said his stepdaughter isn't a flight risk. He says she has never run away from anything and there's no reason to hold her.

