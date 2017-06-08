Mother fears woman accused of leak will be made an example

The parents of a U.S. government contractor charged with leaking classified documents to a news organization insist she's not a flight risk and should be released from jail before her trial.
Reality Winner faces a detention hearing Thursday in federal court in Augusta, Georgia, so that a judge can determine whether to grant bond for the 25-year-old woman.
Winner's mother, Billie Winner-Davis, told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday she fears prosecutors will try to make an example of her daughter to show that they're not "going to tolerate leakers."
Gary Davis said his stepdaughter isn't a flight risk. He says she has never run away from anything and there's no reason to hold her.
