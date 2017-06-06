A peacock knocks over bottles of wine at the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia, California.
June 06, 2017 3:00 PM

A peacock walks into a liquor store, destroys $500 worth of wine and champagne

Associated Press

ARCADIA, Calif.

A female peacock has ruffled more than just feathers at a Los Angeles-area liquor store.

The peahen walked into the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia on Monday. Store manager and college senior Rani Ghanem says he tried to guide the sharp-clawed bird outside but that she spooked, at one point flying directly toward him and then up onto a top shelf of the store.

Ninety minutes and $500 worth of broken champagne and wine bottles later, an animal control officer and Ghanem managed to capture the bird.

Cellphone video taken by Ghanem shows the sometimes-comical efforts to wrangle the peahen. Ghanem says the bird took out some of the most expensive bottles in the store and must have had a taste for champagne.

