Doctors were scared, but his wife wouldn't let his rare brain condition go untreated

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:23 Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse Pause 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 0:58 Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:07 Melania Trump awards heroic women in Washington 2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests 1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami 1:39 VIDEO: Aerial view of damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway 1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Paul Casas, a 28-year-old Special Ops Air Force trainee, first became aware of his symptoms when his left arm would go numb and his memory began to slip. He was diagnosed wtih Moyamoya disease, a rare condition that causes blood flow to the brain to be restricted. A University of Miami neurosurgeon, Jacques Morcos, M.D., operated on him on May 24 at Jackson Memorial, performing a double-barrel bypass that would essentially give him a new artery to supply blood flow to the right side of his brain. Four days after the operation, Casas was discharged from the hospital, cured. His symptoms immediately disappeared, with his memory immediately coming back. Casas shared his experience at a new conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Carl Juste The Miami Herald

Paul Casas, a 28-year-old Special Ops Air Force trainee, first became aware of his symptoms when his left arm would go numb and his memory began to slip. He was diagnosed wtih Moyamoya disease, a rare condition that causes blood flow to the brain to be restricted. A University of Miami neurosurgeon, Jacques Morcos, M.D., operated on him on May 24 at Jackson Memorial, performing a double-barrel bypass that would essentially give him a new artery to supply blood flow to the right side of his brain. Four days after the operation, Casas was discharged from the hospital, cured. His symptoms immediately disappeared, with his memory immediately coming back. Casas shared his experience at a new conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Carl Juste The Miami Herald