More than 22,000 pounds of ground beef shipped to Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee could be contaminated with E. coli
More than 22,000 pounds of ground beef shipped to Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee could be contaminated with E. coli U.S. Department of Agriculture Creative Commons
More than 22,000 pounds of ground beef shipped to Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee could be contaminated with E. coli U.S. Department of Agriculture Creative Commons

National

E. coli scare prompts Kentucky food supplier to recall 22,000 pounds of ground beef

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

June 06, 2017 10:11 AM

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday announced a recall for 22,832 pounds of ground beef for a possible E. coli contamination at a Louisville-based wholesale food distributor.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service cautioned consumers not to not to eat ground beef products from Creation Gardens Inc.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the announcement read.

There were 27 beef products listed for possible contamination, including beef patties, sirloin and rib-eye. These products were shipped to Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee, according to the USDA announcement.

This recall is considered Class I with “a reasonable probability” that consumption of the contaminated product could result in serious health complications.

E. coli is a bacteria with potentially fatal symptoms including dehydration, abdominal cramps and even bloody diarrhea for two to eight days, or an average of three to four days, after being exposed to it, according to the USDA report.

More Videos

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:31

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

Pause
Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday 0:58

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday

Operation Airdrop brings vital supplies to Harvey victims 3:52

Operation Airdrop brings vital supplies to Harvey victims

Power lines down on Clearwater 0:13

Power lines down on Clearwater

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 3:27

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction

See the aftermath of Irma in St. Maarten 3:37

See the aftermath of Irma in St. Maarten

Eagle Creek Fire spreads from Oregon to Washington overnight 0:31

Eagle Creek Fire spreads from Oregon to Washington overnight

Bombers break down Bellevue win, discuss Wenatchee week 2:11

Bombers break down Bellevue win, discuss Wenatchee week

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

  • What to do if you think you have a recalled product

    There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numb

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numb

Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

View More Video