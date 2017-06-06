The Latest: Woman in granddaughter slaying was ruled sane

This undated photo provided by the Colton Police Department shows Nicole Darrington Clark, 43. Clark is a fugitive, being sought by authorities who say a 6-month-old girl was slain and her sister and mother were critically wounded in a stabbing they suspect was carried out by Clark, the little girls' grandmother, in an attack Monday morning, June 5, 2017, in the family's Colton, Calif., home. Colton Police Department via AP)