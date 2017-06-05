3-year-old in a police uniform had no luck selling lemonade. Then the cops showed up

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:23 Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse Pause 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 0:58 Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:07 Melania Trump awards heroic women in Washington 2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests 1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami 1:39 VIDEO: Aerial view of damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway 1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Three-year-old Hannah Pasley of Kansas City, North, dreams of becoming a police officer when she grows up. Hannah sold lemonade over the weekend to earn money to buy herself a police uniform - and succeeded. After officers from various law enforcement agencies heard about Hannah, dozens surprised her and her family by stopping by to buy lemonade and meet her Saturday. Police video and photos by Ashly Rooks and Sierra Moore. Jill Toyoshiba and Robert Cronkleton The Kansas City Star

