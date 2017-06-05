Trooper fired for a spoof video of shopping for teen girls at a high school, documents show

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was fired after he made a spoof video in which he portrayed another trooper shopping for young girls at a local high school, documents show.
The fired DPS trooper was Gregory “Hank” Beverage and the fellow trooper he was mocking was Terry Lockridge who was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault in January 2016.
Beverage also was cited for failing to report possible child abuse when he learned on Dec. 31, 2015 that Lockridge might be involved in an aggravated sexual assault in Palo Pinto County.
Beverage was in uniform when he made the video and acted as if he was looking for girls between the ages of 14 to 19 years old at a local high school, according to DPS documents obtained by the Star-Telegram this week. He was standing with his patrol unit in the background.
In the video, Beverage pretended to convince an imaginary girl that she is 18-years-old, rather than 14-years old, documents state. After he made the video, Beverage circulated it to other troopers.
Randall D. Moore of Fort Worth, Beverage’s attorney, could not be reached Thursday for comment.
Lockridge, 35, a six-year veteran of the DPS, was arrested in January 2016 in Palo Pinto County and accused of sexual assault.
Lockridge gave alcohol to a teen and then performed a sex act on her in December 2015 at his Mineral Wells home, according to an affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram. Lockridge was fired from the DPS shortly after his arrest.
Information was not available on what started a DPS investigation of Beverage. But an internal investigation by DPS officials led to Beverage receiving a termination letter on Sept. 6, 2016.
“I have determined that you have not rebutted the remaining charges set out in the statement of charges,” DPS Director Steven C. McCraw wrote in the letter. “Therefore, it is now my decision that you be discharged from the Texas Department of Public Safety.”
Beverage appealed his firing, but it was upheld on Feb. 23, according to DPS documents.
Lockridge’s trial is pending in Palo Pinto County.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
