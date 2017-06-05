Man charged with climbing fence during Dover NASCAR race

This image provided by the Dover Police Department shows John Infanti. Police say Infanti climbed the fence separating fans from the racetrack during Sunday's, June 4, 2017, NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway in Delaware. Security guards spoke to Infanti and he came down from the fence. He was then arrested. Police say Infanti kicked an officer in the knee as he was being taken into custody. He's been charged with offenses including trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Dover Police Department via AP)