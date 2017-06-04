Prison officers used sadistic torture and humiliation on rural road crew, inmates say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:23 Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse Pause 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 0:58 Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:07 Melania Trump awards heroic women in Washington 2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests 1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami 1:39 VIDEO: Aerial view of damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway 1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A Charlotte Observer investigation found that a hidden world of drugs, sex and gang violence thrives inside North Carolina prisons – and that officers who are paid to prevent such corruption are instead fueling it. Ali I. Rizvi McClatchy

A Charlotte Observer investigation found that a hidden world of drugs, sex and gang violence thrives inside North Carolina prisons – and that officers who are paid to prevent such corruption are instead fueling it. Ali I. Rizvi McClatchy