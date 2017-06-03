Freddy A. Hormazabal , 39, is charged with attempted murder.
Freddy A. Hormazabal , 39, is charged with attempted murder. Volusia County Sheriff's Office

He argued with a McDonald’s manager over his order. Then he shot him in the neck, police say.

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

June 03, 2017 7:22 PM

A Florida man is accused of shooting a McDonald’s employee over his food order and now he faces a charge of attempted murder.

Police told WFTV that Freddy A. Hormazabal, 39, became upset about his food order while in the McDonald’s drive-thru and went into the restaurant in Altamonte Springs, Florida, around 11:11 p.m. Wednesday. He then got into an argument with the manager and demanded a refund, according to Altamonte Springs Police.

The manager asked Hormazabal to leave, and Hormazabal shot him in the neck before fleeing the area, according to police.

Hormazabal was charged with attempted murder and turned himself in to Volusia County officials, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. The manager was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Anyone who has additional information or captured video of the incident is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441. Anonymous tips may also be phoned into Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

