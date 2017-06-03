She ran with Christie, but now highlights their differences

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2011, file photo, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno listens as Gov. Chris Christie announces staff changes in Trenton, N.J. Guadagno has been at Christie's side for the last eight years. Her Republican primary campaign to replace him has forced her to straddle a fine line between embracing the positive from her time in office and running away from the Christie legacy. Mel Evans, File AP Photo