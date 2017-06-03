75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in NY hometown

In this May 30, 2017 photo, sculptor Susan Geissler works on a clay likeness of World War II hero C. Wade McClusky Jr. in her Youngstown, N.Y., studio. The clay model will form the basis for a bronze monument planned for the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park in McClusky's hometown of Buffalo, N.Y. A dedication ceremony is scheduled for June 4, the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway and of McClusky's heroics as a pilot. Carolyn Thompson AP Photo