Someone took 15 hedgehogs, put them in a trash bag and threw them away in California

Six hedgehogs have died in San Diego after authorities found more than a dozen of the tiny exotic animals in a trash can near the beach on Thursday, according to local media reports.
According to NBC 7, the San Diego County Animal Services received a call reporting the animals Thursday morning, and when an officer responded, he found several of the animals in the garbage can. He then noticed a trash bag near them moving, per Fox 5, and tore it open to discover several more of the animals.
All told, five of the hedgehogs were dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Times. One was also later euthanized at the animal shelter. The remaining nine are being cared for, but cannot be adopted because owning hedgehogs as pets is illegal in California, according to NBC 7.
“Hedgehogs are very shy, timid creatures and for someone to tie them up in trash bags and throw them away is unconscionable,” San Diego County Animal Services Director Dan DeSousa said in a press release. “We need the public to step up and say that this is completely wrong and to help us identify the owner.”
Anyone with information about the owner of the hedgehogs is being urged to call police or the animal services department. A $3,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest, according to the Associated Press.
If anyone is arrested, they could face charges of animal abandonment and animal cruelty.
While hedgehogs have gained a cult internet following for their adorable antics in viral videos that has extended to boom in pet ownership in recent years, the animal’s habits can make it a difficult one to own as a pet. They are nocturnal, can eat a lot and need plenty of exercise, according to USA Today.
Instances of hedgehog abuse have ranged from seemingly cute but stressful cafes to removing the animal’s spines.
