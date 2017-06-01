Flying over the summer? TSA may now go through your food, books and magazines

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing Pause 0:58 Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:07 Melania Trump awards heroic women in Washington 2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests 1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami 1:39 VIDEO: Aerial view of damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway 1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast 0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Transportation Security Administration officers kept a lot of dangerous and wacky items off of commercial aircraft in 2016. TSA shares some of them here. TSA YouTube

Transportation Security Administration officers kept a lot of dangerous and wacky items off of commercial aircraft in 2016. TSA shares some of them here. TSA YouTube