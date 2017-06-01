AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Putin: Russian state has never been involved in hacking
ST.PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says the Russian state has never been involved in hacking.
Speaking at a meeting with senior editors of leading international news agencies Thursday, Putin said that some individual "patriotic" hackers could mount some attacks amid the current cold spell in Russia's relations with the West.
But he categorically insisted that "we don't engage in that at the state level."
Putin also said that "no hackers can influence election campaigns in any country of Europe, Asia or America."
U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping President Donald Trump's election victory.
___
Trump to announce decision on climate change Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon.
Trump promoted his announcement Wednesday night on Twitter, after a day in which U.S. allies around the world sounded alarms about the likely consequences of a U.S. withdrawal. Trump himself kept everyone in suspense, saying he was still listening to "a lot of people both ways."
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact — fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges — though top aides were divided. And the final decision may not be entirely clear-cut: Aides were still deliberating on "caveats in the language," one official said.
Everyone cautioned that no decision was final until Trump announced it. The president has been known to change his thinking on major decisions and tends to seek counsel from both inside and outside advisers, many with differing agendas, until the last minute.
Abandoning the pact would isolate the U.S. from a raft of international allies who spent years negotiating the 2015 agreement to fight global warming and pollution by reducing carbon emissions in nearly 200 nations. While traveling abroad last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and the Vatican. Withdrawing would leave the United States aligned only with Russia among the world's industrialized economies.
___
Renewable energy expected to continue growth, despite Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump may abandon U.S. pledges to reduce carbon emissions, but global economic realities ensure he is unlikely to reverse the accelerating push to adopt cleaner forms of energy.
Around the world, coal-fired power plants are being shuttered as governments and private companies invest billions in wind turbines and solar farms.
Even in regions of the U.S. where coal is plentiful, electric utilities are increasingly shifting to cheaper, cleaner-burning natural gas. In the absence of federal action to address climate change, some left-leaning states such as California and New York are moving ahead with ambitious clean-energy policies of their own.
Trump said on Twitter late Wednesday he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon. The Paris accord was negotiated by President Barack Obama in 2015. A White House official told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Trump is expected to withdraw from the deal, though aides cautioned he had not yet made a final decision.
Reports of the impending move by the American president triggered statements of support for the climate accord from scores of world leaders. At a meeting of the G7 in Sicily last week, only Trump refused to reaffirm their nations' continuing support for the Paris deal, which was signed by nearly 200 countries.
___
Comey OK'd to testify; House committee issues subpoenas
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee says it is issuing subpoenas for Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen — President Donald Trump's former national security adviser and his personal lawyer — as well as their businesses as part of its investigation into Russian activities during last year's election.
In addition to those four subpoenas, the committee issued three others — to the National Security Agency, the FBI and the CIA — for information about requests that government officials made to unmask the identities of U.S. individuals named in classified intelligence reports.
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.
At a Wednesday briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said inquiries about the Russia investigation must be directed to Trump's longtime personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz. It marked the first time the White House had officially acknowledged that outside counsel had been retained. Calls and emails to Kasowitz's New York firm were not returned Wednesday.
The Comey associate, who wasn't authorized to discuss details of the testimony and spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to discuss the content of Comey's planned testimony. The associate did say that Robert Mueller, appointed by the Justice Department earlier this month to lead the government's inquiry, is allowing Comey to make certain statements.
___
Afghans mourn a day after massive truck bombing kills 90
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghans on Thursday mourned the loss of family members, friends and colleagues a day after a massive truck bomb in the capital left at least 90 people dead and more than 450 others wounded in one of the worst extremist attacks since the drawdown of foreign forces from Afghanistan in 2014.
Scores of people waited in hospitals to learn the status of family members and friends wounded in Wednesday's attack.
The bomber drove into Kabul's heavily guarded diplomatic quarter during the morning rush, leaving behind chaos and destruction. Most of the casualties were civilians, including women and children, but the dead also included Afghan security guards.
There was no claim of responsibility.
The explosives were hidden in a tanker truck used to clean out septic systems, according to Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the interior minister. The trucks are common in Kabul, a city of nearly four million people with no sewage system that mostly depends on septic tanks, and where open sewers are common.
___
Short of allies, Syria's rebels are down but not out
GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AP) — They are veterans of Syria's rebellion, trying for years to bring down President Bashar Assad. But these days they're doing little fighting with his military. They're struggling to find a place in a bewildering battlefield where several wars are all being waged at once by international powers.
Syria's civil war has become a madhouse of forces from Turkey, the United States, Syrian Kurds, the Islamic State group, al-Qaida as well as Assad's allies Russia, Iran, Lebanon's Hezbollah, Iraqi and Afghan Shiite militias — all with their own alliances and agendas.
Syrian rebel factions, battered by defeats and as divided as ever, reel around trying to find allies they can trust who will ensure their survival.
"We have become political dwarfs, fragmented groups which hardly have control over the closest checkpoint, let alone each other," said Tarek Muharram, who quit his banking job in the Gulf to return home and join the rebellion in 2011.
Over the years he fought alongside several different rebel groups, including ones backed by the United States. Now he has now joined the alliance led by the al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.
___
Chinese maker of Ivanka Trump shoes denies labor violations
SHANGHAI (AP) — A Chinese company that makes shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands denied allegations Thursday of excessive overtime and low wages made by three activists who have been arrested or disappeared.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Hua Haifeng, an investigator for China Labor Watch, a New York-based nonprofit, had been arrested on a charge of illegal surveillance while his two colleagues — Li Zhao and Su Heng — are missing and rights groups fear they have been detained. They were investigating Huajian Group factories in the southern Chinese cities of Ganzhou and Dongguan.
"We are shocked," Long Shan, a spokeswoman for the Huajian Group, said in an email to The Associated Press. "As a renowned global media outlet, you have put out many untrue reports not based on facts and without our consent."
China Labor Watch executive director Li Qiang said Thursday he still had not been able to confirm the status of the two men. Huajian was contacted before AP's initial reports were published but issued no statement until Thursday.
Long said the company had stopped producing Ivanka Trump shoes months ago. She said that Hua Haifeng joined the group's factory in Dongguan on May 20, but left after less than a week, and Su Heng began working at their Ganzhou factory on April 28, but also left after a short time. She said she did not know their current whereabouts.
___
Explosion at corn milling plant rocks Wisconsin town
CAMBRIA, Wis. (AP) — An explosion at a corn milling plant has rocked a community in central Wisconsin.
Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards tells local news outlets the blast was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria.
Richards says firefighters and ambulance services from other communities have responded and he says there have been multiple medical flights.
Cambria Village President Glen Williams told Madison station WKOW that the fire was contained by early Thursday. He says there were no evacuations in the area and there's no threat from chemicals or fumes that he's aware of.
___
Investors pick Tesla's promise over GM's steady profits
DETROIT (AP) — When General Motors CEO Mary Barra introduced the Chevrolet Bolt at the CES gadget show last year, she took a shot at Tesla.
Buyers can be confident because Chevy has 3,000 U.S. dealers to service the new electric vehicle, she said. The implication was that Tesla, with just 69 service centers nationwide, can make no such promise.
The uncharacteristic insult from Barra was designed to highlight the difference between 108-year-old GM and Tesla, a disruptive teenager. It also acknowledged a budding rivalry that could help determine whether Detroit or Silicon Valley sets the course for the future of the auto industry.
The tale of the tape favors GM. It has made billions in profits since returning to the public markets in 2010. GM got the Bolt, a $36,000 car that goes 238 miles per charge, to market before Tesla's Model 3. Tesla, the 14-year-old company led by flamboyant CEO Elon Musk, has never posted an annual profit.
Yet, as both CEOs face shareholders for annual meetings Tuesday, it is Barra who must explain to skeptical investors why GM's future is as bright as Tesla's.
___
Police release Tiger Woods' DUI arrest video
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — His speech slow and slurred, Tiger Woods couldn't follow simple instructions or keep his balance during a dazed and disoriented encounter with police before he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The video images came from dash-cam footage that Jupiter police released Wednesday night, and they show Woods with little capacity to stand still without swaying, repeat simple instruction or put one foot in front of the other.
The footage came from his arrest Monday in the dark of early morning when Jupiter police noticed his Mercedes parked on the side of a six-lane road, part of it in the road and part of it in the bicycle lane.
Police found the Woods sound asleep behind the wheel, according to an incident report. The engine was running, the brake lights were on and the right turn signal was blinking. Police also released photos of his car that showed both tires flat with minor damage around the bumpers.
When the officer asks Woods where he had been, the 14-time major champion says, "LA." He says he was headed down to Orange County.
