Jury weighing dad's fate returning for deliberations

The Associated Press
CAMDEN, N.J.

Jurors in New Jersey weighing the fate of a man accused of killing his 3-year-old son because the boy had become an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend is set to return for a fifth day of deliberations.

The jury told Judge John Kelley Tuesday that it couldn't agree on a verdict. He ordered them to return Wednesday.

The jury began deliberations last week.

David Creato has maintained his son, Brendan, wandered away from his Haddon Township home in 2015. The boy's pajama-clad body was found hours later about a mile away.

Prosecutors have maintained Creato killed his son because he feared his 17-year-old girlfriend was going to leave him.

Creato's lawyer argued prosecutors failed to show Creato was guilty, saying the evidence suggested a stranger was responsible.

