FILE - In this April 16, 2014 file photo, Nikko Jenkins is led to court by a Douglas County deputy in Omaha, Neb. Jenkins, convicted of killing four people in and around Omaha in 2013, has been sentenced to execution or life in prison. A three-judge panel will announce on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, whether Jenkins is sentenced to death or to life in prison. Jenkins' sentencing has been delayed several times because of questions about his competency. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo

National

May 30, 2017 1:40 PM

Man who killed 4 people in Omaha sentenced to death

By MARGERY A. BECK Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

A three-judge panel has sentenced a man convicted of killing four people in Omaha to death.

The panel issued its ruling Tuesday in the case of Nikko Jenkins. It had the option of sentencing Jenkins to death or life in prison.

Jenkins was convicted of four counts of first-degree murder for the August 2013 shooting deaths in and around Omaha of Juan Uribe-Pena, Jorge Cajiga-Ruiz, Curtis Bradford and Andrea Kruger in three separate attacks.

Kruger was his final victim. Prosecutors say Jenkins pulled Kruger from her car, shot her four times in the street and then stole her vehicle.

Jenkins pleaded no contest in 2014, but his sentencing has been delayed for years because of concerns about his mental competency.

