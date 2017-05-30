Man who killed 4 people in Omaha sentenced to death

FILE - In this April 16, 2014 file photo, Nikko Jenkins is led to court by a Douglas County deputy in Omaha, Neb. Jenkins, convicted of killing four people in and around Omaha in 2013, has been sentenced to execution or life in prison. A three-judge panel will announce on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, whether Jenkins is sentenced to death or to life in prison. Jenkins' sentencing has been delayed several times because of questions about his competency. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo