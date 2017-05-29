A timeline of Tiger Woods' career:

FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, golfer Tiger Woods prepares to sign copies of his new book at a book signing in New York. Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo