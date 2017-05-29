National

May 29, 2017 1:41 PM

Police: Man fires AK-47 while driving on Florida highway

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Police say a man fired an AK-47 while driving down a Florida highway, damaging at least two passing vehicles.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Daniel Ferrin said the 36-year-old suspect began shooting from inside his Toyota Corolla around 1 a.m. Monday as he was driving south on the Palmetto Expressway.

Two vehicles were struck by bullets. Ferrin said one victim drove himself to a hospital with a minor head injury due to debris from the shooting.

Ferrin said the suspect hit a median, drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a wall before exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers who were approaching him. The man eventually surrendered.

Officers from Miami-Dade Police, Doral Police and Florida Highway Patrol were involved in that shooting.

It wasn't immediately clear why the suspect started firing. Ferrin said charges were pending.

