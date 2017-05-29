Protest sparks Texas lawmaker threats of gun violence

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, Georgia Cordova of El Paso, Texas, center, joins other protesters as they take part in a No Ban, No Wall rally to support the rights of immigrants and oppose a border wall and support sanctuary cities at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Immigrant activists who lived under a now-overturned anti-“sanctuary cities” law in Arizona that empowered police to inquire about peoples’ immigration status during routine interactions like traffic stops are visiting Texas to offer tips on how to cope with similar restrictions the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature recently approved. Eric Gay, File AP Photo