Old South monument backers embrace "Confederate Catechism"

This undated photo provided by the Library of Congress, shows Lyon Gardiner Tyler, who is credited with writing a decades-old "Confederate Catechism" that lays out core beliefs of some Southern heritage groups. That includes the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which has defended rebel monuments in New Orleans and elsewhere. Tyler, who died in 1935, was the son of U.S. President John Tyler, who helped create the Confederacy years after serving as president. Library of Congress via AP)