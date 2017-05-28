National

May 28, 2017 10:43 AM

Report: 5 people injured in nightclub shooting

The Associated Press
MOSS POINT, Miss.

Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning at a nightclub in south Mississippi.

Five people sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

WLOX (http://bit.ly/2r1ZI0g ) quoted police as saying the shooting happened at Platinum Sports Bar & Lounge in Moss Point.

According to Moss Point Police Department, a fight started in the club, which spilled outside into the parking lot. Several people began shooting. Five people were shot and hospitalized.

The shooting is under investigation. No suspects have been taken into custody as of early Sunday afternoon.

