National

May 28, 2017 9:16 AM

Lawyers seek release of man unable to be deported

By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press
BOSTON

Lawyers in Massachusetts are seeking the release of a man they say is being unlawfully detained by federal immigration officials while they try to find a country to deport him to.

The case involves 32-year-old Sreynuon Lunn who was born in a Thai refugee camp to Cambodian parents fleeing the Khmer Rouge and brought to the United States as a seven-month-old, where he was legally allowed in as a refugee.

In October, Lunn was arrested and charged with unarmed robbery and released in February when the case was dismissed.

At that point Lunn was detained by immigration officials who have been unable to deport him.

The Department of Homeland Security has designated Cambodia as Lunn's country of origin but the government of Cambodia has denied Lunn is a Cambodian citizen.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 2:13

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing

Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse 0:58

Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse
Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:42

Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

View More Video

Nation & World Videos