National

May 27, 2017 11:46 PM

Federal officials in Alaska probe 2 plane crashes; 4 dead

The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Federal investigators say 2 planes crashed more than 600 miles apart in Alaska almost simultaneously Saturday, killing a total of four people.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qv2hEF ) the National Transportation Safety Board said two died and a third person was injured when their Piper PA-30 went down nine miles southwest of Haines at around 11 a.m. The injured person was flown by helicopter to Juneau for medical treatment.

Authorities said witnesses reported seeing the twin-engine plane crash shortly after takeoff.

Meanwhile, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2s9nHs9 ) two people died when a single-engine Arctic Aircraft S-1B2 crashed east of Fairbanks, also at about 11 a.m.

Alaska State Troopers reported late Saturday that both the pilot and passenger died in the crash.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 2:13

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing

Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse 0:58

Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse
Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:42

Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

View More Video

Nation & World Videos