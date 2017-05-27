He’s homeless and his mom got deported, but he’s graduating with a 4.0

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing Pause 1:20 VIDEO: Noah Weber scores the walk-off winner for Southridge 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:40 Family outing is fun for killer whales, not so much for their big, blue neighbor 1:34 Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics 6:30 Gregg Allman performs 'Sweet Melissa' at Mercer graduation 2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day 1:16 Hanford Nuclear Reservation tunnel collapse press conference Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Haltom High School Graduating Senior Joshua Reddick uses education and self determination to escape poverty. brandon@brandonwade.com

Haltom High School Graduating Senior Joshua Reddick uses education and self determination to escape poverty. brandon@brandonwade.com