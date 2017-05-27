Man thought he was a comic book vigilante and wanted to kill a ‘Power Rangers’ star, police say

An Arizona man is facing multiple criminal charges after he was arrested at the Phoenix Comicon event Thursday, where he allegedly had multiple weapons and was planning on killing one of the event’s performers.
Matthew Sterling, a local resident identified by multiple media outlets as somewhere between 29 and 31 years old, was detained after police were contacted by a California woman who said Sterling had sent her several Facebook messages threatening to shoot police officers and containing pictures of his weapons, according to the Arizona Republic.
While security at the event was supposed to screen all prop weapons before attendees could enter the Phoenix Convention Center, Sterling was able to avoid detection and enter the event with fully loaded handguns, a shotgun, a knife, pepper spray and throwing stars, according to the Associated Press. As a result, security at the event was drastically tightened Friday to ban all prop weapons, frustrating attendees, per the AP.
However, court and police records concerning Sterling revealed a calculated plan to hurt multiple people, according to the Phoenix New Times. The AP and the Phoenix New Times both reported that Sterling allegedly told police officers he was The Punisher, a fictional antihero from Marvel comic books who gained widespread attention after the character’s appearance in the Netflix superhero show “Daredevil.”
As The Punisher, Sterling reportedly told police, he was exempt from the rules banning weapons at the event and had license to kill “bad police officers” who might hurt him or his friends, per the New Times. In the Netflix show, The Punisher murders several criminals
According to the Republic and the New Times, Sterling told police he called bad police “Aphrodite officers” and could differentiate them from good officers. When he was detained on the event floor, he told police, he did not shoot them because he could tell they were good police, according to the Republic.
According to ABC 15, Sterling allegedly resisted arrest, but officers were able to restrain his hands, preventing him from reaching any of his weapons. He now faces charges of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, wearing body armor during the commission of a felony, resisting arrest and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.
In addition to wanting to shoot bad police officers, Sterling also allegedly wanted to harm a performer at the event, according to the AP. The Republic and the New Times both reported that this performer was actor and mixed martial artist Jason David Frank, known for his role on the original “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” television show as the Green Ranger.
According to the New Times, Sterling told police he had a vendetta against Frank stretching back years. According to Republic, he claimed to have stabbed him 15 years previously and was back to “finish the job,” court records show. Investigators also said they found a reminder on Sterling’s phone to “kill JDF” on May 25.
Frank later issued a statement about the incident, thanking police for their quick action and urging fans to “say something” if they see anything suspicious. Frank also said he did not personally know Sterling, according to Fox 10.
Bond for Sterling has been set at $1 million. In an initial court appearance Friday, Sterling spoke only to identify himself and say he did not wish to give a statement at the time, in accordance with the advice of the presiding judge. His next court date is June 2.
