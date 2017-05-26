They poured beer down a baby alligator’s throat. Now they’re facing charges.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing Pause 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day 1:34 Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics 0:40 Family outing is fun for killer whales, not so much for their big, blue neighbor 3:08 Military multipliers of death in World War I 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 2:39 From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating a the possibility that a group of Beaufort teenagers abused a baby alligator by pour beer down its throat and smoke in its face after a video of the incident was posted on Snapchat. Delayna Earley Staff video

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating a the possibility that a group of Beaufort teenagers abused a baby alligator by pour beer down its throat and smoke in its face after a video of the incident was posted on Snapchat. Delayna Earley Staff video