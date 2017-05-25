ICE agents waited until the employees cooked them breakfast. Then they arrested them

At least three people arrested in a Wednesday raid at an Ann Arbor, Michigan restaurant remain in custody after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents ate breakfast there and then entered the kitchen.
The agents were searching for an employee who wasn’t at work, but began checking papers of other workers who had just cooked them breakfast at Sava’s restaurant. The establishment’s owner originally believed all of the detained employees had appropriate documentation.
A statement from ICE acknowledged taking three people into custody.
“While conducting a targeted enforcement action at Sava's restaurant in Ann Arbor, Michigan, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers encountered and arrested three individuals on immigration violations,” ICE said in a statement. “Sergio Cardenas Rubio and Jesus Ortiz Hernandez unlawfully entered the United States without inspection at an unknown date and location. Mohamed Souman lawfully entered the country, but did not depart in accordance with the terms of his status. All three are currently in ICE custody.”
In a report, ICE said it has arrested 41,000 individuals “who are either known or suspected of being in the country illegally” in the first 100 days of the Trump administration, a 37.6 percent jump over the same period last year.
One of President Donald Trump’s most popular campaign promises was to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico and aggressively deport people in the country without proper documentation.
Restaurant owner Sava Lelcaj told MLive that the ICE agents ate breakfast around 11:30 a.m. before going into the kitchen and detaining three people. Bree Stilwell of Sava’s said three people who didn’t have papers on them were taken into custody. The restaurant believed that all its employees had proper documentation to work in the country and “all of the information they provided was deemed accurate to the best of our abilities,” Eater Detroit reported.
“We’ve seen or heard of potential raids elsewhere and what happened today exemplifies that fear,” Stilwell told Eater.
In response to the raid, the Washtenaw Interfaith Coalition for Immigrant Rights said it disseminated information for restaurants and their employees at over 60 locations in the county on what their rights are and how to respond to an ICE raid. The organization posted an alert on its Facebook page regarding the raid, but appeared to have an inaccurate count of the number of people apprehended in the raid.
Comments