How do they help sick babies get well? With lots and lots of cuddling

A special team of volunteers called cuddlers work in the Valley Children's Hospital neonatal intensive care unit with a simple goal: to provide needed human touch and comfort to tiny patients. John Walker The Fresno Bee

