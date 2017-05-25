Dad makes a splash by wearing a Speedo to pick up his son on the last day of school

Justin Beadles of Oklahoma just earned himself a place in the “Awww Dad” Hall of Fame.
Beadles picked up his 15-year-old son on the last day of school dressed like Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps – in an itty bitty Speedo.
Video of his prank has been viewed more than 13 million times on his Facebook page, where Beadles posted it Tuesday with this description: “Dad, will you pick me up from school?" #raisingteensisfun #parentingwin #parentinggoals #funnyvideos.”
Beadles told KOCO in Oklahoma City he just wanted to make the last day special for his son, who attends Stillwater Junior High.
So he borrowed some medals and wore them around his neck, along with a swim cap and Speedo.
Barefoot, and with the medals loudly clanging, Beadles ran from the parking lot toward the school yelling, “Jack, Jack.”
He ran past laughing students and found his son, Jack, standing outside the school. They walked side-by-side back to the parking lot as Beadles’ wife filmed them, laughing.
The look on Jack’s stunned face all but screamed, “I wish I were invisible.”
“I was just like half embarrassed, half thinking I was going to run away,” Jack told News 9 in Oklahoma City.
Beadles told News 9 station “this isn’t the first dumb thing I’ve ever done.”
He said his late father always said, “Make a memory every day,” and he’s been trying to do that. He said he was just trying to show Jack some love.
“I mean even if nobody had seen it, I’d do it a million times again just because it was so much fun seeing the look on a son who I love, just seeing his face and him looking at me and us knowing deep down inside like, dad’s an idiot. But he’s also kind of OK,” Beadles told News 9.
Beadles apparently likes to have fun at work, too. His co-workers no doubt recognize his handiwork, this mouth filled with laughter.
He works at Countryside Church in Stillwater.
He’s the senior pastor.
