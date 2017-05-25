10 Things to Know for Friday

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing Pause 1:26 Pasco veteran Doug Arbogast recalls Vietnam military service 0:40 Family outing is fun for killer whales, not so much for their big, blue neighbor 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 1:34 Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics 0:55 Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 0:52 See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 0:52 Tri-City Rose Society 69th annual Rose Show Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Greg Gianforte (R), a candidate for U.S. House, was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017. Audio courtesy: The Guardian Footage: KTMF via AP

Greg Gianforte (R), a candidate for U.S. House, was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017. Audio courtesy: The Guardian Footage: KTMF via AP