Supreme Court says Alabama execution can proceed

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Tommy Arthur at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala. The Alabama inmate who has had seven executions postponed is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Thursday, May 25, 2017. Arthur, now 75, was convicted in the 1982 murder-for-hire of Troy Wicker. Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File)