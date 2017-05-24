Warrant issued for Bikram founder beset by legal woes

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2003, file photo, Bikram Choudhury, front, founder of the Yoga College of India and creator and producer of Yoga Expo 2003, leads a yoga class at the Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center. A California judge issued an arrest warrant Wednesday, May 24, 2017, for Bikram Choudhury, the founder of Bikram yoga, who's been ordered to hand over proceeds from his global fitness business to satisfy a $6.8 million judgment won by a former legal adviser. Reed Saxon, File AP Photo