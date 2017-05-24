The Pope joked about Slovenian nut bread with Melania Trump. Here’s how to make it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing Pause 1:11 Pasco honor escort for traveling Vietnam Veterans Wall 1:35 James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89 0:55 Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family 1:37 Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 3:08 Military multipliers of death in World War I 4:11 Family and friends celebrate the life of Toni Anderson 5:01 Listen to Toni Anderson talk with police officer during traffic stop 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Pope Francis joked with First Lady Melania Trump upon their meeting at the Vatican on May 24. He pointed to the President and asked her, "What are you feeding him, potica?" Potica is a traditional Slovenian dessert, a favorite of Pope Francis. Vatican TV

