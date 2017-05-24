Police release surveillance video of teacher kissing a fourth-grade student in class

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing Pause 2:05 Two arrested driving SUV of missing Charlotte Uber driver 0:31 President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican 1:35 James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89 0:55 Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 3:08 Military multipliers of death in World War I 4:11 Family and friends celebrate the life of Toni Anderson 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 5:01 Listen to Toni Anderson talk with police officer during traffic stop Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The video evidence against Brian Kornbluth, a teacher accused of kissing students in his classroom has been released by Boca Raton police. In the video, the 28-year-old fourth-grade teacher at Somerset Academy charter school is seen kissing a 10-year-old male student on the lips. Police arrested Kornbluth in February of 2017 and last week he pleaded guilty to a charge of battery in the case. Boca Raton Police