National

May 24, 2017 3:05 AM

Car smashes into gas station pump, causing fire: 1 killed

The Associated Press
DANIA BEACH, Fla.

A fire at a gas station ignited by a car slamming into a pump has killed one person in Florida.

Local news organizations report the fire erupted at a BP station in Dania Beach on Tuesday night after a driver plowed into a gas pump, killing a person.

Broadcast outlet WTVJ reports no one was pumping gas at the time of the crash, and the impact was so strong that the pump nearly ended up on a nearby road.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says traffic homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances of the crash, and authorities add that the victim wasn't immediately identified.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 2:13

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing

Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse 0:58

Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse
Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:42

Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

View More Video

Nation & World Videos