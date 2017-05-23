Hunter Saussy the IV hammers in nails to hold a tarp in place over a hole in his friend's roof on Wilmington Island, Ga., after a severe storm passed through the area causing heavy damage to several houses Tuesday evening, May 23, 2017. The threat of flooding continues across several southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward.
Hunter Saussy the IV hammers in nails to hold a tarp in place over a hole in his friend's roof on Wilmington Island, Ga., after a severe storm passed through the area causing heavy damage to several houses Tuesday evening, May 23, 2017. The threat of flooding continues across several southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward. Savannah Morning News via AP Josh Galemore
Hunter Saussy the IV hammers in nails to hold a tarp in place over a hole in his friend's roof on Wilmington Island, Ga., after a severe storm passed through the area causing heavy damage to several houses Tuesday evening, May 23, 2017. The threat of flooding continues across several southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward. Savannah Morning News via AP Josh Galemore

National

May 23, 2017 7:40 PM

Flood fears spread to Carolinas as rain pounds the South

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The threat of flooding continues across several Southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward.

The National Weather Service said flash flood watches Tuesday extended from southeast Louisiana across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and a sliver of southern Virginia.

Forecasters said the slow-moving front would produce locally heavy rain along the Gulf Coast and in several states in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

The flood fears come as the ground is already saturated from heavy rains. Montgomery, Alabama, saw more than 8 inches of rain Saturday, and neighboring counties got more than 6 inches.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

CBC baseball team leads the NWAC East

CBC baseball team leads the NWAC East 1:13

CBC baseball team leads the NWAC East
Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament 1:36

Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament
Jake Browning before UW-Stanford game tonight 2:16

Jake Browning before UW-Stanford game tonight

View More Video

Nation & World Videos