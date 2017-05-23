Flood fears spread to Carolinas as rain pounds the South

Hunter Saussy the IV hammers in nails to hold a tarp in place over a hole in his friend's roof on Wilmington Island, Ga., after a severe storm passed through the area causing heavy damage to several houses Tuesday evening, May 23, 2017. The threat of flooding continues across several southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward. Savannah Morning News via AP Josh Galemore