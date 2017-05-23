This photo made available Saturday, May 20, 2017, by the Tampa Police Department, Fla., shows Devon Arthurs, 18. A man arrested after leading police to the bodies of his two roommates told officers that he killed them because they were neo-Nazis who disrespected his recent conversion to Islam.
This photo made available Saturday, May 20, 2017, by the Tampa Police Department, Fla., shows Devon Arthurs, 18. A man arrested after leading police to the bodies of his two roommates told officers that he killed them because they were neo-Nazis who disrespected his recent conversion to Islam. Tampa Police Department via AP)
This photo made available Saturday, May 20, 2017, by the Tampa Police Department, Fla., shows Devon Arthurs, 18. A man arrested after leading police to the bodies of his two roommates told officers that he killed them because they were neo-Nazis who disrespected his recent conversion to Islam. Tampa Police Department via AP)

National

May 23, 2017 1:36 AM

Police find Nazi items, explosives during murder probe

By JASON DEAREN and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press

Authorities say investigators found white supremacist propaganda, bomb-making materials and a framed photograph of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh at a Florida apartment where a teenager killed two roommates who once shared his neo-Nazi beliefs before he converted to Islam.

According to police and FBI reports released Monday 18-year-old Devon Arthurs led police to the two bodies inside his Tampa apartment last Friday, saying he killed them after they disrespected his new faith.

A fourth roommate, a member of the Florida National Guard, was arrested on charges related to the alleged discovery of bomb-making materials.

A Tampa police report says Arthurs said he converted to Islam and was upset about American bombings in Muslim countries, among other issues. He is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 2:13

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing

Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse 0:58

Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse
Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:42

Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

View More Video

Nation & World Videos