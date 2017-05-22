Trump’s rural voters fighting to keep their land from a growing web of pipelines

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing Pause 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:50 Trump joins in traditional Saudi dance 3:08 Military multipliers of death in World War I 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 0:55 Donald Sorenson's Vintage Tri-Cities 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 1:13 CBC baseball team leads the NWAC East 0:43 3A State Baseball 1:16 Hanford Nuclear Reservation tunnel collapse press conference Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Gerhart family lives on 27 acres in the rural town of Huntingdon in central Pennsylvania. When they were told Sunoco Logistics was constructing a pipeline on their land and they had no choice in the matter, they responded with a tree sit as three acres of 80-year-old forest was razed in March of 2016. This spring, as Sunoco continues construction on the Mariner East 2 pipeline, the oil company will be met with a banner hanging high above the cleared trees that reads “You shall not pass.” Brittany Peterson McClatchy