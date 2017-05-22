They're the first enlisted women in the Army Infantry – making 'f---ing history'

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing Pause 1:00 Life, legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis 0:50 Evangelicals under siege 1:12 Fireflies perform mating ritual with synchronized blinking 0:17 Invasive red tail boa constrictor found in Florida park 3:03 Eighteen women graduate One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning and join the ranks as infantrymen 1:33 Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:55 Donald Sorenson's Vintage Tri-Cities 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The third and final phase of U.S. Army gender integration reached a significant milestone Friday when 18 women graduated from One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, becoming infantrymen. Here's a quick look at some of their training. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

