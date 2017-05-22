FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2011, file photo, Anthony Sowell, convicted in July 2011 of killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his Cleveland home, sits in a courtroom in Cleveland. Sowell, sentenced to death in August 2011, filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court on May 15, 2017.
National

May 22, 2017 10:36 AM

Convicted killer of 11 women appeals to US Supreme Court

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

A Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home has appealed his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

At issue are arguments by 57-year-old Anthony Sowell (SOH'-wehl) over the closure of an evidence hearing during his trial and his rejected offer to plead guilty.

Sowell's attorneys have objected to the trial judge's closing of a pre-trial hearing over the admissibility of Sowell's videotaped police interrogation of more than 11 hours.

The judge ultimately allowed the use of the video, and most of it was played during Sowell's trial.

Sowell's attorneys also argued in last week's filing that Sowell's willingness to plead guilty should have been considered as a factor in sentencing.

Prosecutors are expected to respond soon.

