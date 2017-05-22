Report backs sex abuse claims against 13 at prep school

FILE - This Feb. 26, 2016 file photo shows the entrance to St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H. The school released a report on Monday, May 22, 2017, detailing sexual misconduct allegations against a dozen men and one woman who worked at the school between 1952 and 1999. An investigation found substantiated claims of abuse involving 13 former faculty and staff including former teachers, chaplains and an admissions officer. Jim Cole, File AP Photo