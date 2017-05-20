Turkish NBA player Kanter returning to US after being detained in Romania

Enes Kanter, a center for the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, said in a video posted Saturday morning on Twitter that he had been detained at a Romanian airport, with authorities telling him that his passport had been canceled.
Kanter, who is Turkish, said his political opposition to Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was the reason for the detention, although Romanian authorities reported that he was later released to continue his travels. Kanter said on Twitter that he plans a news conference in New York on Sunday to discuss the situation.
“Today at around 1 p.m. local time an individual arrived from Frankfurt,” Fabian Badila, a spokesman for the Romanian border police, said in an interview. “My colleagues established that his travel documents weren’t valid, that they had been canceled by his home country, so he wasn’t allowed to enter the country.
“At around 5 p.m., he left the airport on a flight to London,” Badila continued. “While he was at the airport he wasn’t detained or locked up, he was allowed to wander around, but he couldn’t enter the country.”
Kanter was in the midst of a tour for his Enes Kanter Light Foundation when he arrived in Bucharest, the Romanian capital, and was detained.
“The reason behind it is, of course, my political views,” Kanter said in the video, in which he claimed to have been in custody for hours.
“You guys know him by, you know, he has attacked the people in Washington,” Kanter said in reference to a recent episode involving Erdogan’s bodyguards and protesters in Washington. “He is a bad, bad man; he is a dictator and he is the Hitler of our century.”
Kanter, who turned 25 on Saturday, is known to support Fethullah Gulen, an Islamic cleric based in the United States who has been accused of orchestrating last year’s failed coup against Erdogan.
If Kanter were to be deported to Turkey rather than being allowed to continue his travels, he could face imprisonment. Turkish authorities have arrested thousands of people thought to be supporters of Gulen since the failed coup, which Turkey’s government believes Gulen led.
Along with the video, Kanter posted two photos of himself with officers holding him at the airport. In English, he just wrote “#FreeEnes”; in Turkish, he wrote “Haha, the police officers guarding us are taking pictures. Who do you think you are messing with you cowards.”
Contacted for comment, a Thunder representative said the team was working with NBA officials to gather information through appropriate channels, but had no further information Saturday.
This was not the first time Kanter has had problems because of his outspoken views about Erdogan. It was reported in July that he had received death threats after he criticized the government after a terrorist attack in Turkey. He posted screenshots on Twitter of messages he had received with phrases like “You will die soon” and violent imagery.
In August, Kanter’s father, Mehmet, publicly condemned his son’s political views, writing a letter published by Turkish media claiming his son had been hypnotized by Gulen.
“With a feeling of shame I apologize to our president and the Turkish people for having such a son,” Mehmet Kanter wrote in the letter.
Kanter is one of two Turkish-born players to appear in the NBA this season, according to Basketball-Reference.com, and is among the country’s most famous athletes. He has said that his political views caused him to be left off the Turkish national basketball team for EuroBasket 2015. The team’s coach, Ergin Ataman, denied the accusation.
Kanter, who is 6 feet 11 inches tall, is a six-year NBA veteran who has been with the Thunder since a trade during the 2014-15 season. He college career at the University of Kentucky was cut short after the NCAA ruled him permanently ineligible because he had been paid by a club in Europe before enrolling at the university.
Kanter’s day on social media started with him retweeting the NBA wishing him a happy 25th birthday, but within an hour of that message he was posting photos of the incident in the airport.
Kanter’s concluded his video saying, “I will keep you posted guys, but just pray for us, and I'll tell you guys what’s going on.” He has yet to make a statement since his release from the airport.
Kit Gillet contributed reporting from Bucharest, Romania.
