National

May 20, 2017 10:12 AM

Police: Denver man castrated transgender woman in apartment

The Associated Press
DENVER

Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.

A police affidavit says James Lowell Pennington, 57, removed the testicles and sutured the opening while the woman's wife witnessed the 90-minute procedure.

The wife called 911 about three hours later when blood poured from the incision.

The affidavit says the testicles could not have been reattached because of the lag between the procedure and the 911 call.

Pennington was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first degree assault causing serious bodily injury and is jailed without bond.

It was unclear whether Pennington has a lawyer. No one answered the jail telephone Saturday.

A phone number listed for Pennington rang unanswered.

