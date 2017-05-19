Syrian refugees will cook for you and tell their stories at a monthly supper club

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing Pause 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 2:04 Kamiakin softball survives regionals 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 1:31 Tri-City Americans unveil their 30th anniversary logo 2:42 Game highlights from Boise State's Mountain West championship victory over Fresno State 1:14 Witnesses capture Texas tornado form and dissipate 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 0:49 Harry Styles mentions Pasco arrest in late night show opening monologue Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.

