Mark Zuckerberg posts video of his Harvard acceptance a week before he gets a degree

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing Pause 2:23 Cystic fibrosis patient postpones lung transplant for graduation 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 1:14 Witnesses capture Texas tornado form and dissipate 2:04 Kamiakin softball survives regionals 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That? 1:28 Richland High graduate Joe Keefe reunited with guitar after 44 years 2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Mark Zuckerberg released video on May 18 of the moment when he was learned he had been accepted into Harvard University, where he would later develop and found Facebook. His father filmed the moment, and Zuckerberg said he released the video ahead of his return to Harvard to receive his honorary degree. Edward Zuckerberg via Storyful

Mark Zuckerberg released video on May 18 of the moment when he was learned he had been accepted into Harvard University, where he would later develop and found Facebook. His father filmed the moment, and Zuckerberg said he released the video ahead of his return to Harvard to receive his honorary degree. Edward Zuckerberg via Storyful