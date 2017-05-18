White Americans are the least likely to marry another race, study says

In the past seven years, the amount of Americans saying interracial marriages are good for society has risen by 15 percent, according to a newly published study, but it’s still not a majority opinion.
A study on intermarriage by Pew Research Center published Thursday interviewed about 1,800 people about their perceptions on interracial marriage and analyzed census information over the years. It found white Americans were the least likely to marry someone of another race, with white women slightly less likely than men, and that Asian women were the most likely to marry someone of another race.
Overall, the rate of intermarriages is increasing, with only 3 percent of newlyweds in 1967 being intermarried, and 17 percent in 2015. Of all married Americans, one in 10 are married to someone of another race.
About 11 percent of white American newlyweds are married to someone of another race, according to the study, compared to 18 percent of black Americans, 27 percent of Hispanic Americans and 29 percent of Asian Americans.
White and Hispanic Americans have similar rates of intermarriage between men and women, but both black Americans and Asian Americans differ sharply by gender. Black men are twice as likely to marry another race as black women – 24 percent to 12 percent – and the rate of intermarriage for Asian women is 36 percent, compared to Asian men at 21 percent.
Interracial marriages are slightly more common among the college educated, younger generations and in metro areas. Regions with some of the highest rates of interracial marriages include South Florida, metro areas in California and Hawaii.
General opposition to interracial marriage has decreased sharply, with 63 percent of non-black Americans saying they were opposed to a close relative marrying a black person in 1990 and 14 percent saying the same today. How you personally feel about interracial marriage may correlate with your political party: The study said 49 percent of Democrats said interracial marriages are good for society, while 28 percent of Republicans said the same.
The most common interracial marriage in the United States is a white person and a Hispanic person, followed by a white person and an Asian person.
A narrow majority of Americans surveyed in February say interracial marriages don’t make a difference in society, with 39 percent saying it’s a good thing and 9 percent saying it’s bad for society.
