He swings, he misses - and then he really messes up

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing Pause 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 3:13 Baylor grad and former Mavs Dancer Kathryn Dunn on the school's sexual assault scandal 1:48 Southridge football players speak out in support of coach Keith Munson 0:49 Harry Styles mentions Pasco arrest in late night show opening monologue 0:25 Tillis on hospital bed after collapse: I'm fine 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Nathan says he went with family members to a Fort Worth TopGolf driving range and drinking establishment on May 13. His cousin took a big swing and missed the golf ball, falling to the ground beneath the platform. He was not seriously injured. Nathan told Storyful that he and his cousin had, in fact, been drinking. Twitter/EnvyNate via Storyful

Nathan says he went with family members to a Fort Worth TopGolf driving range and drinking establishment on May 13. His cousin took a big swing and missed the golf ball, falling to the ground beneath the platform. He was not seriously injured. Nathan told Storyful that he and his cousin had, in fact, been drinking. Twitter/EnvyNate via Storyful