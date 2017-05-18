Man caught on video in the path of a violent car crash is saved by good Samaritans

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing Pause 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 3:13 Baylor grad and former Mavs Dancer Kathryn Dunn on the school's sexual assault scandal 1:30 Fidget spinners are the newest national craze 1:48 Southridge football players speak out in support of coach Keith Munson 0:49 Harry Styles mentions Pasco arrest in late night show opening monologue Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A surveillance video captured the dramatic scene as a man on the corner of 35th and Prospect was hit by two cars, one of them a stolen van. The man was pinned by the cars and was rescued by a crowd of good samaritans on Friday, May 12, 2017. ASHOK KUNAR VIA FACEBOOK; Monty Davis, The Kansas City Star

A surveillance video captured the dramatic scene as a man on the corner of 35th and Prospect was hit by two cars, one of them a stolen van. The man was pinned by the cars and was rescued by a crowd of good samaritans on Friday, May 12, 2017. ASHOK KUNAR VIA FACEBOOK; Monty Davis, The Kansas City Star